Duque: Bodies of PHL first 2019-nCoV fatality, PUI were buried

(Eagle News)–The bodies of the country’s first novel coronavirus fatality and that of a person being probed for symptoms of the virus have been buried, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Duque made the disclosure in an interview over radio dzbb a day after Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo refused to divulge what had been done to the body of the 44-year-old Chinese male, also the first 2019-nCoV fatality outside China and the Philippines’ second confirmed novel coronavirus case.

It was unclear to which person the second body belonged as the Department of Health has confirmed two deaths of patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus.

Domingo had said, however that the bodies were “disposed” properly.

“Nilibing na… minabuti ng ating direktor ng San Lazaro na gawin na lang ang burial,” Duque said.

He said the burial was completed yesterday.