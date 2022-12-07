Due to time constraints, CA panel suspends hearing on appointment of Bautista as DOTr chief

(Eagle News)–A Commission on Appointments panel suspended deliberations on the ad interim appointment of Jaime Bautista as Transportation Chief.

The suspension was made due to time constraints.

CA Majority Leader and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte said some lawmakers still wanted to ask Bautista questions but another CA committee was also already set to deliberate the appointments of at least 61 diplomats from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Prior to this, the deliberations on Bautista’s appointment had been ongoing on Wednesday, December 7, until a 5.3-magnitude quake struck off Camarines Norte, prompting an order to vacate the building where the deliberations were being held for safety purposes.

The CA panel hearing is again scheduled next week.