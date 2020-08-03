DTI: Gyms, Internet cafés, salons to close again in M. Manila, parts of CALABARZON under MECQ

(Eagle News)–Businesses that were recently allowed to operate in Metro Manila and other general community quarantine areas will again have to shut down as the National Capital Region and parts of CALABARZON revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Before President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement on the return to the stricter community quarantine, the DTI said gyms, review centers and Internet cafes in general community quarantine areas, which at that time also included Metro Manila and parts of CALABARZON, would be allowed to operate starting Aug. 1, but only at 30 percent capacity.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez had said drive-in cinemas and grooming services such as foot spa, facials, waxing and spot massages, would also be allowed to operate in those areas.

But Lopez said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 3, that these businesses could instead use the MECQ to “sufficiently prepare for better processes and facilities for compliance to the health standards when they soon reopen.”

“We wish that this move back to MECQ will break the increasing trend of positive COVID cases and will eventually allow us to bring back the much needed livelihood and jobs to many of our countrymen,” Lopez said.