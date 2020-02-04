DTI: At least two million face masks to be available in a month

(Eagle News) — The Department of Trade and Industry on Tuesday, Feb. 4, said at least 2 million face masks will be available in a month’s time.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez made the disclosure during the Senate committee on public health’s hearing on the novel coronavirus.

The Philippines has so far confirmed two cases, including one death.

According to Lopez, the masks will be provided by a supplier in Bataan which has been in the business for 41 years.

“In a month, they were able to commit one million pieces [of face masks] for the public and one million for the DOH requirement,” he said.

He said the supplier committed to supply 100,000 masks to be delivered today for the DOH.

Lopez issued the remark following reports of a lack of supply of face masks, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The virus was first identified in Wuhan, in the province of Hubei in December 2019.