DTI allows increase in operational capacity of some business establishments in GCQ areas

Salons, barbershops to operate at 75 percent maximum capacity

(Eagle News)–The Department of Trade and Industry has allowed the increase in operational capacity of several businesses in places under a general community quarantine, including restaurants.

Under memorandum number 20-52, restaurants in GCQ areas are now allowed to accommodate more than 50 percent of their capacity provided physical distancing is followed and the operations follow local government unit guidelines.

Restaurants and fastfood establishments’ dine-in, take-out, and delivery services are allowed to operate up to 24 hours a day “as far as practicable, to augment the additional operational requirements and serve the needs of the public, while enhancing income opportunities for workers,” the memorandum signed by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

It added the following are now allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, while still allowing work-from-home arrangements “wherever practicable”:

1. Mining and Quarrying (domestic);

2. Other financial services (e.g., money exchange, insurance, reinsurance, lending

companies, and non-compulsory pension funding);

3. Legal and Accounting;

4. Management Consultancy Activities;

5. Architecture and Engineering Activities; Technical Testing and Analysis;

6. Scientific and Research Development;

7. Advertising and Market Research;

8. Computer programming (such as writing, modifying, testing and supporting software,

planning and designing computer systems), information service activities (such as data

processing and hosting activities) and other related activities;

9. Publishing and printing services (such as printing of newspapers, magazines, and

other periodicals, books, brochures, manuscripts, posters, maps, atlases, advertising

catalogues, prospectuses, etc; printing directly onto textiles, plastic, glass, metal wood,

and ceramics);

10. Film, music, and TV production;

11. Recruitment and placement agencies for overseas employment;

12. Other services such as photography services; fashion, industrial, graphic, and interior

design;

13. Wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles, including

their parts and components;

14. Repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles (including vulcanizing shops,

battery repair shops, auto repair shops, car wash);

15. Malls and commercial centers (non-leisure only), subject further to pertinent

guidelines issued by DTI;

16. Non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments (mall-based or otherwise), such as:

a. Hardware stores;

b. Clothing and accessories;

c. Bookstores and school and office supplies stores;

d. Baby or infant care supplies stores;

e. Pet shops, pet food and pet care supplies;

f. IT, communications, and electronic equipment;

g. Flower, jewelry, novelty, antique, perfume shops;

h. Toy store (playgrounds and amusement area closed);

i. Music stores;

j. Art galleries (selling only); and

k. Firearms and ammunition trading establishment.

17. All other public and private construction projects, subject further to strict compliance to the issued construction safety guidelines for the implementation of infrastructure

projects during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Department of Public Works and

Highways

Barbershops and salons shall be allowed to operate at a maximum of 75 percent capacity, subject to strict physical distancing.

The memorandum said the DTI shall continue its strict compliance monitoring through its post-audit mechanism.

The Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Health and the health offices of the corresponding LGUs may also conduct inspections anytime.

“All feedback and complaints from the general public may be coursed through the DTI Consumer Care Hotline 1-384,” the memo said.