DSWD issued checks to some M. Manila LGUs under emergency cash subsidy program, Nograles says

(Eagle News) — The Department of Social Welfare and Development has released some checks to some local government units under the government’s emergency cash subsidy program.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Manila, Parañaque, Caloocan, Marikina, Pasig, Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa and Taguig were issued the checks after they complied with the requirements.

Nograles said based on the DSWD’s report, the breakdown is as follows:

Manila – P1.48 billion

Parañaque – P621.39 million

Caloocan – P1.72 billion

Marikina – P449.88 million

Pasig – P750.93 million

Quezon City – P3.02 billion

Mandaluyong – P368.37 million

Muntinlupa – P430.68 million

Taguig -P739.97 million

The implementation of the program is left to the local government units.

Congress has approved P275 billion for use in the country’s COVID-19 response.

Under the government’s social amelioration program specified in the Bayanihan We Heal As One Act, low-income households will be given P5,000 to P8,000 for two months.

President Rodrigo Duterte has also ordered a study on how to include the middle class in the government’s program, Nograles had said.