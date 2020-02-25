Drilon to file concurrent reso for ABS-CBN to operate until “end of 18th Congress or rejection of franchise application”

(Eagle News) — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday, Feb. 25, said he would file a concurrent resolution expressing “Congress’ sentiment” that ABS-CBN be granted a provisional authority to operate until the end of the 18th Congress in 2022 or until Congress rejects the network’s application for a franchise.

Drilon made the revelation in a radio interview, after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Congress, through the concurrent resolution, could authorize the National Telecommunications Commission to grant ABS-CBN the authority “subject to Congress eventual disposition of their renewal of the application.”

A concurrent resolution requires the majority approval by the Senate and the House.

Guevarra had said ABS-CBN’s franchise was set to expire in May.

“Ngunit iniisip ko, i-file ko rin bukas yung concurrent resolution para po maaksyunan agad ng committee on rules kung payag sila or maisama sa report ng committee on public services,” Drilon said.

“Kung by the end of this Congress, kung wala pang naipasa na franchise talagang expired na ‘yung kasalukuyang franchise, kasi ‘yung basehan lang noon base sa debate sa Kongreso ay habang nandiyan pa ‘yung current Congress at nakabinbin pa yung amendments, ‘yun ang justification for the continued authority to broadcast,” Drilon added.