Drilon: Congress, not SC, has jurisdiction over review of ABS-CBN compliance to franchise terms

(Eagle News)–The Senate can look into the compliance of ABS-CBN to the terms of its legislative franchise by virtue of its oversight function.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon made the remark as he threw his support behind Senator Grace Poe’s Senate Resolution 322 following the allegations made by the Office of the Solicitor General against the network.

In seeking for a revocation of the network’s franchise in the quo warranto petition filed before the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Jose Calida said ABS-CBN violated the terms of its franchise when it offered pay-per-view services using free-to-air frequency.

It also noted ABS-CBN offered Philippine Depositary Receipts to foreign investors, violating the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership of mass media.

The network has denied the allegations.

According to Drilon, the hearings on the resolution “can also be justified not only based on its oversight function but also by virtue of its power to investigate in aid of legislation..”

Drilon said the investigation “will enable the Senate to make a judgment on the proposed renewal of its franchise when it is transmitted by the House of Representatives.”

“The Congress, not the Supreme Court, has jurisdiction to review compliance by ABS-CBN of the terms of the franchise granted by Congress, especially that there are pending bills seeking renewal of the franchise,” Drilon said.