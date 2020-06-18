Dredger runs aground off Zambales; PCG says it is “on top of situation”

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed a response team to inspect a dredger that ran aground off Zambales last Sunday, June 14.

In a statement, the PCG said it deployed the team also to conduct survey operations after the Chinese-registeres MV Zhong Hai 69 Alfa dredger was grounded approximately 200 meters off Barangay Bangan in Botolan.

Based on their initial findings,the vessel’s engine room and its compartments have been flooded with seawater.

The PCG in Zambales has said, however, that there are no signs of oil leaking even as efforts are being carried out to prevent this.

PCG personnel are now working round-the-clock to help save the dredger.

According to PCG – Zambales, the operator of the ship, Z2K Resources Inc., has pledged to procure additional bilge pumps to be used in the dewatering of the flooded vessel.

“The PCG remains on top of the situation. We do not want to add another burden to the current crisis we are facing,” PCG Commandant, Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr. said.

“Most of all, we do not want the local residents in the area to bear the negative consequences of this situation, especially with the possible harm it can cause to local marine environment,” he added.