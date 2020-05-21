DPWH unveils plans to build temporary dorms for healthcare workers of some major hospitals in QC

(Eagle News) –The Department of Public Works and Highways unveiled plans to build temporary dormitories for healthcare workers working in major hospitals along East Avenue and Quezon Avenue in Quezon City.
Undersecretary Emil Sadain, also the head of the DPWH Task Force Head for Augmentation of Health Facilities, identified the Quezon Memorial Circle or the wide ground of Veterans Memorial Medical Center as ideal sites for the temporary accommodation of healthcare workers from East Avenue Medical Center and the Philippine Heart Center located on East Avenue; Lung Center of the Philippines and National Kidney and Transplant Institute on Quezon Avenue; and Veterans Memorial Medical Center on North Avenue.
“Purpose-built dormitories made of collapsible components can be fabricated to temporarily house medical doctors and hospital staff,” the DPWH said.
According to the design plans prepared by the DPWH Task Force, a one-story dormitory can have 16 rooms with a separate toilet, and a middle space for common dining.
Separate spaces for laundry and kitchen area can be included as well.
“More than providing facilities for accommodation, the off-site dormitories proximate to hospitals will also improve health workers’ ability to adequately monitor the health status of patients,” the DPWH said.
“When no longer needed, the temporary dormitories can be disassembled and each of the components can be safely stored by DPWH for other related requirements such temporary shelter during disaster/calamity response,” it added.