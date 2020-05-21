DPWH unveils plans to build temporary dorms for healthcare workers of some major hospitals in QC

(Eagle News) –The Department of Public Works and Highways unveiled plans to build temporary dormitories for healthcare workers working in major hospitals along East Avenue and Quezon Avenue in Quezon City.

Undersecretary Emil Sadain, also the head of the DPWH Task Force Head for Augmentation of Health Facilities, identified the Quezon Memorial Circle or the wide ground of Veterans Memorial Medical Center as ideal sites for the temporary accommodation of healthcare workers from East Avenue Medical Center and the Philippine Heart Center located on East Avenue; Lung Center of the Philippines and National Kidney and Transplant Institute on Quezon Avenue; and Veterans Memorial Medical Center on North Avenue.