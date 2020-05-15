DPWH resumes construction work of flagship infra projects in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has resumed construction of its flagship projects in Metro Manila.

In a statement, the DPWH said that it has restarted construction activities at the Bonifacio Global City-Ortigas Center Link Road Project; the Estrella-Panteon Bridge Project connecting Makati and Mandaluyong; and the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila.

Prior to suspension of construction works in March due to the enhanced community quarantine, the BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project was 51% completed, while the Estrella-Panteon project was at 54% and the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge at 32% completion level.

The DPWH said that the BGC-Ortigas Center Road link will be a “traffic game changer”, as it will serve as an alternate route for motorists traveling from the Ortigas central business district in Pasig to BGC in Taguig.

“The DPWH contractors are ready to take another step forward and ramp up work accomplishment in order to finish significant components of the project particularly the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge by December 2020”, DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain said in the statement.

According to the DPWH, the 440-meter Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge Project, a four-lane bridge across Pasig River, will connect Lawton Avenue in Makati City and Sta. Monica Street in Pasig City.

The IATF has earlier issued Resolution No. 34 allowing the resumption of flagship construction projects, in compliance with the DPWH’s Department Order 35 which provides for the guidelines in the implementation of infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

