DPWH ordered to conduct structural assessment of PAGASA building in earthquake-hit Caraga

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to conduct a structural assessment of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) building in Agusan del Sur, which was damaged by a recent strong earthquake in Caraga.

In giving the directive to Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan during a situation briefing on the effects of the trough of the low pressure area in Caraga on Friday, the President noted that the building houses a Doppler radar, which he said was “very important” for forecasting.

“Para at least may warnings tayo when these things happen. Mayroon tayong warning na may parating na heavy rains, low pressure area,” he said.

The President ordered Bonoan to closely coordinate with the local government unit.

“The forecast has become more and more important. Forecasting has become even more important than it always was, that’s why tama ‘yung concern na kailangang mayroon tayo – kung mayroon talagang Doppler radar dun ginagamit for the forecasting that should be operational,” the chief executive said.

It was Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel who first raised concerns about the state of the PAGASA building following the strong earthquake that hit the region.

State seismologists had to immediately issue a tsunami warning soon after the 7.4-magnitude earthquake early December last year.

Enrile has already said he has informed Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. about the issue.