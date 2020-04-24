DPWH converts shipping containers into COVID-19 mobile health facility

(Eagle News) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is converting shipping containers into mobile health facilities, amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement, DPWH secretary Mark Villar said that the DPWH-National Capital Region (NCR) has already converted a shipping container into a “prototype health facility”.

He said that the agency has already prepared design plans to create mobile field hospitals by joining together four high cube containers measuring 40 feet in length, 8 feet wide, and 9 feet high, “for the possible isolation and treatment of 16 patients classified by DOH as probable COVID-19 cases.”

The DPWH has also prepared plans for a one-story health facility, made out of a 40-footer shipping container divided into four rooms, with proper ventilation and a toilet and bath in each room.

On the other hand, high cube shipping containers 20 feet long will be converted into nursing stations, utility room, and separate temporary quarters for male and female health personnel.

“We’re ready to convert these containers into mobile hospitals and install them in any available hospital grounds or open public spaces”, Villar said.

Eagle News Service