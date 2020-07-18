DPWH Build, Build, Build committee chair tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The chair of the Department of Public Works and Highways Build, Build, Build committee tested positive for COVID-19.

Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo made the announcement on a Facebook post on Saturday, July 18.

“I regret to announce that today, July 18, I received my test result (swabbed July 16) and it is positive for COVID-19,” she said.

Lamentillo’s announcement came days after Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said he tested positive for the virus.

Villar had been appointed the country’s isolation czar days before.

Villar was the third Cabinet member to test positive for COVID-19, after Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

Both have since recovered.