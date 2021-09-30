DOTr: Zamboanga International Airport to expand flight routes to include Southeast Asian destinations

(Eagle News) — The Zamboanga International Airport will soon expand its flight routes to include Southeast Asian destinations, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the DOTr, the planned routes of the “revitalized and upgraded” airport include a Zamboanga-Kuala Lumpur route, with the approval of the Philippines’ counterpart in Malaysia.

“Zamboanga International Airport is ready for international operations. It has long been prepared for this,” Transportation Art Tugade said.

The DOTr made the statement after announcing the completed projects at ZIA, which include the Malasakit Hall and GAD Multipurpose Hall.

The department said the Passenger Terminal Building has also been expanded and can now accommodate 750 passengers at any given time.

Before the expansion, the DOTr said the PTB could accommodate 500 passengers.

The DOTr said also being undertaken are the repair and asphalt overlay of the runway, and the grading of the runway strip.

“Development projects at ZIA and Port of Zamboanga are envisioned to enhance air and maritime mobility and connectivity in the province, and benefit the socio-economic growth, not only in Zamboanga, but the entire Mindanao region,” the department said.