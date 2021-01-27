DOTr warns public vs individuals using names of DOTr, LTO officials to solicit money

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has warned the public against individuals posing as representatives of DOTr and Land Transportation Office officials or name-dropping them to solicit money in exchange for favors.

In a statement, the DOTr said the DOTr and the LTO “have not authorized any person, groups of persons, or even the DOTr – LTO personnel to solicit money or other things of value from the public, particularly from (Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center) applicants/ operators” in exchange for favors or “for any other cause and purpose, for that matter.”

“These solicitations are fraudulent, unauthorized, illegal, and absolutely prohibited. The DOTr and LTO condemn these activities in no uncertain terms, and categorically deny any involvement or participation in said schemes,” the DOTr said.

It urged the public to refrain from entertaining these individuals, and report them “if you are a victim of these unauthorized acts or has any useful information thereof..”

It said these may be reported to the DOTr or LTO for “appropriate action and investigation.”

“Let us all unite against individuals /groups engaged in illegal activities and who tarnish and destroy the good name and reputation of our government agencies and officials/ personnel for their personal gains,” the DOTr said.