DOTr warns of traffic slowdown in some NCR areas due to tunnel boring machine transfer

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has warned motorists of a traffic slowdown in several areas in Metro Manila between Feb. 2 and 5.

The agency said these roads may be affected with the Metro Manila Subway Project’s (MMSP) Tunnel Boring Machine expected to be transported from the Manila Harbour Center Port to D. Julia Vargas Avenue in Ortigas Center.

5th Avenue (between 11 P.M. – 12 M.N.)

Araneta Avenue (between 1 A.M. – 2 A.M.)

Ortigas Avenue – C5 Road (between 2:30 A.M. – 3:30 A.M.)

Doña Julia Vargas Avenue (between 3:30 A.M. – 4:00 A.M.)

The TBM will be used in the construction of the tunnels that will connect Ortigas Avenue Station, Shaw Boulevard Station, and Kalayaan Avenue Station under the MMSP.

Motorists were advised to take alternate routes.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the DOTr said.