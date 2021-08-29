DOTr waives rental fees for NAIA concessionaires for entire 2021

(Eagle News) — All Ninoy Aquino International Airport concessionaires won’t have to pay their rental fees in the meantime.

This was after the Manila International Airports Authority (MIAA) Board approved the waiver of the same effective July 1 until December 2021, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade announced.

From January to July 2021, rental fees for those concessionaires were also waived upon the instruction of Tugade.

According to the Transportation secretary, the order covers all food, retail and lounge concessionaires.

“Ito po ay upang matulungan ang mga mga business owners sa NAIA, maliit man o malaki, gayundin ang kanilang mga manggagawa, na lubha ring naapektuhan ng pandemya,” he said.