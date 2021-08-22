DOTr: Vaccinated APORs can ride LRT-2, MRT-3 and PNR trains for free on selected hours

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Transit-2, the Metro Rail Transit-3 and the Philippine National Railways will continue to give free rides to vaccinated authorized persons outside residences.

But the Department of Transportation said the free rides during the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila will be during limited hours.

Vaccinated APORs can ride LRT-2 and PNR trains on off-peak hours.

Meanwhile, vaccinated APORs can ride MRT-3 trains during peak hours, the DOTr said.

“Any further extension of the free ride program for vaccinated APORs will be later re-evaluated depending on changes in the quarantine status of Metro Manila, and the operational requirements of the rail lines,” said Secretary Art Tugade said.

Tugade appealed for APORs to strictly observe physical distancing and other health protocols now in effect to stem the spread of COVID-19 while inside public transport vehicles and stations.

He said all trains will have transport marshals to enforce health protocols and to identify APORs.

Passengers showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board trains, the DOTr said.

Metro Manila is under an MECQ until the end of the month.