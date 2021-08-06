DOTr: Vaccinated APORs can avail of free MRT-3, LRT-2, PNR rides until Aug. 20

(Eagle News) — Vaccinated authorized persons outside residences can continue to avail of free fares for specific rail transport until Aug. 20.

The Department of Transportation said APORs who wish to ride the Metro Rail Transit-3, Light Rail Transit-2, and the Philippine National Railways free of charge should just show their vaccination cards as proof of full vaccination.

Metro Manila reverted to an enhanced community quarantine starting Aug. 6 amid the threat of the Delta variant, which the Department of Health has said could be up to 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

Under the ECQ, only APORs or essential workers in medical services and other frontline establishments and in industries allowed to operate for the duration of the quarantine classification, and individuals securing basic necessities are allowed to leave their homes.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has said individuals with confirmed vaccination schedules that fall during the ECQ are also considered APORs.

Metro Manila mayors also agreed to impose longer curfew hours for the duration of the ECQ.