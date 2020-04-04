DOTr: Usage of Manila ports at 75 percent as shippers, consignees start withdrawing overstaying cargoes

(Eagle News)–Usage of the Manila ports is now at 75 percent as shippers and consignees have started withdrawing overstaying cargoes.

This is according to the Department of Transportation, which issued a statement on Saturday, April 4, days after Transportation Secretary Art Tugade appealed for consignees to withdraw these to pave the way for incoming cargoes carrying essential needs.

“The (Philippine Ports Authority) is happy about this. There (are) now efforts on shippers and consignees to withdraw their cargoes. This helps in decongesting the ports,” Tugade said.

According to Tugade, the government had been targeting a 60% use of the Manila International Container Terminal and the Manila South Harbor for an “ideal operation.”

“Pinapakita lang nito na kung may bayanihan, may progreso,” Tugade said.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago, for his part, thanked the consignees and assured them that transactions will be handled efficiently.