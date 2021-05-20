DOTr unveils PHL’s first-ever state-of-the-art aerodrome 3D tower simulator

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation has unveiled the country’s first-ever state-of-the-art aerodrome 3D tower simulator.

In a statement, the DOTr said the new simulator installed at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ Civil Aviation Training Center in Paranaque City, is “world class, and is comparable to the Virtual Tower of Singapore.”

It will help Aviation Training Centers in training, testing, and maintaining proficiency in handling aerodrome control operations “without involving any risk to property or lives, and at much lower cost than training in actual air traffic control conditions.”

The simulator will be used, in particular, the DOTr said, for the training of new air traffic controllers through the Comprehensive Air Traffic Service (CATS) Course offered at CATC.

“The course not only aims to promote the industry of aviation as a career option but also to support the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) New Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) initiative,” the DOTr said.

The DOTr said the simulator has a 315-degree Horizontal Field of View and six airport scenario settings that can be used for ATC proficiency in the airport environments of Manila, Clark, Mactan, Plaridel, Davao, and a generic single runway airport.

Prior to the simulator, ATC instructors would use miniature model airplanes, and would handle them over printed airport tarpaulins to recreate air traffic scenarios.

The DOTr said within the next five years, an Air Traffic Service (ATS) program for recurrence training of tower ATCs in key aerodromes in the Philippines will also be developed.

“The realization of this project is in line with the thrust of Sec. Tugade and CAAP Director General Capt Jim Sydiongco, in modernizing not only the various airport infrastructure across regions, but also the aviation facilities, systems and equipment that will benefit both the aviation workforce and the air-riding public,” the DOTr said.