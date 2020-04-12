DOTr: Two private ships to be used as temporary quarantine facilities ready for use starting today, April 12

(Eagle News)–The two private passenger vessels commissioned by the Department of Transportation to serve as temporary quarantine ships are ready for use.

The DOTr said the ships lent by logistics company 2GO, will start accommodating returning seafarers and other Overseas Filipino Workers today, April 12, as part of their 14-day quarantine against the coronavirus disease 2019.

They are mandated by health authorities to take a mandatory 14-day quarantine as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

DOTr Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs Artemio Tuazon clarified that the quarantine ships will be used by those who show no COVID-19 symptoms, and those who have to take the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“Ang silbi ‘ho nitong quarantine ships ay para i-accommodate iyong mga sasailalim sa mandatory 14-day quarantine. Hindi ibig sabihin na may sakit ‘ho sila. Malinaw po na sila lang ‘yung tatanggapin dito. The vessels were also inspected by the DOH and Bureau of Quarantine, and we will make sure that health protocols are strictly implemented,” Tuazon said.

The quarantine ships are now docked at Pier 15, South Harbor, Port Area in Manila.

According to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, the ships can help decongest Metro Manila hospitals, which are filled to capacity.

The DOTr said one of the ships can accommodate 800 individuals, while the smaller vessel can serve 300 people, while observing social distancing.

The vessels were also inspected by the Department of Health (DOH) to ensure that both ships comply with standard environment controls, hygiene protocols, and other health requirements.

“We have seen the need to step up and help the health sector attend to the needs of our countrymen. As we are expecting more repatriates to return home, we came up with these quarantine ships to serve as their temporary accommodations while they are on forced 14-day quarantine. Alam naman natin na karamihan sa mga ospital ngayon dito sa Metro Manila ay puno na, kaya’t malaking tulong ito para hindi na makadagdag pa sa sitwasyon,” Tugade said in a statement.

The ships will be adjacent to a quarantine facility at the Eva Macapagal Terminal in Manila’s Port Area.

“For the quarantine ships, the (Philippine Coast Guard) has already deployed security personnel to assist in its orderly operation and facilitate the implementation of safety procedures. We will also provide the same assistance once the quarantine terminal will be up and running. Ayon nga ho kay Secretary Tugade, tulung-tulong tayo rito,” PCG Commandant Admiral Joel Garcia said.

