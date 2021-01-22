DOTr: Tree-planting now mandatory for every PPA contract, permit issued

(Eagle News) — Tree-planting is now mandatory for every Philippine Ports Authority contract or permit issued.

This is according to the Department of Transportation, which supervises the PPA.

The DOTr said in a statement issued on Thursday, Jan. 21, that the new requirement was based on PPA Administrative Order No. 14-2020, signed by PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago.

The order takes effect on the 2nd of February after the required 15-day publication period.

Under the order, applicants/grantees of contracts, accreditations and permits, among others, are required to plant 1,000 seedlings of trees or mangroves in coordination with the local office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources within their respective business locations.

Santiago said the order covers those granted and applying for accreditation certificates, certificates of registration, appointments and authorizations, including contracts for the provision of services in the ports.

“Compliance with the requirements shall be made not later than one year after the issuance of the documents or from the effectivity of this order, whichever comes first,” Santiago said, noting that non-compliance would be enough grounds for the cancellation of such documents, or the non-renewal thereof.

Under the order, the different port service providers are also required to plant the following additional number of seedlings: Port Terminal Operator, 100,000; Cargo Handling Operator, 50,000; Passenger Terminal Building Operator, 50,000; Roll On Roll Off Operator, 25,000; Private Port Operator, 500,000; and Harbor Pilot, 10,000.

Contractors of the agency for the supply of goods and services shall also be required to plant at least 1,000 seedlings for contracts amounting to P5 million and another 1,000 seedlings for every additional P5 million contract amount or a fraction thereof.

All applicants and grantees shall coordinate with the local Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) or concerned office or unit of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the type of seedlings to be planted and the location where the seedlings shall be planted.

“This is a big step for the agency. With guidance from the Department of Transportation, we can help in slowing down Climate Change and its negative effects particularly for an emerging economy like the Philippines,” Santiago said.