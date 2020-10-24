DOTr: Tollway operators ready for cashless transactions on Nov. 2 but installation of RFID stickers for motorists extended

(Eagle News)–Tollway operators are ready for cashless transactions on Nov. 2 but have extended the installation of RFID stickers beyond that date, the Department of Transportation said.

In a statement, the DOTr citing Toll Regulatory Board Executive Director Abraham Sales said all expressway operators would make the shift to contactless transactions in compliance with the Department of Transportation’s Department Order No. 2020-012 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales noted, however, that motorists without RFID stickers will still be allowed entry into the toll plaza, but will be led to an area where their vehicles will be provided with the RFID stickers.

“Further, to avoid overcrowding at toll plazas and to accommodate infrequent toll road users, the operators have extended the RFID installation,” Sales said.

The MPTC operates the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), the C5 Link and the the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) expressways.

The SMC, on the other hand, operates the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), the Skyway System, the NAIA Expressway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

MPTC tollways

In a statement, the MPTC said motorists who will not have Easytrip RFID stickers installed by November 2 will still be allowed passage in NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, C5 Link and CALAX, and the corresponding toll fee charge for their passage on that particular day will be deducted from the initial load that they paid in getting the RFID stickers.

“We will convert some of the remaining cash lanes in all toll plazas of MPTC expressways to RFID installation lanes. At the same time, the off-site customer service stations will continue to operate and install RFID stickers,” MPTC Chief of Technology and MPT South President and General Manager Roberto V. Bontia said.

He said “the stickers will remain to be free except for the initial load.”

Aside from drive-thru installation lanes, other RFID installation and reloading sites in various locations will remain open.

The list is on the tollway operator’s social media pages–NLEX-SCTEX, CAVITEX-C5 Link and CALAX.

The DOTr said at NLEX-SCTEX, there will also be drive-thru reloading lanes in Balintawak, Mindanao, Bocaue, Angeles, and Tipo.

RFID Assist Squads will also be deployed at the toll plaza to help motorists.

At CALAX, tents will be installed along lanes to augment the number of booths.

RFID installation in SMC-operated tollways until November 30

SMC expressways will also extend to November 30 the free installation of its Autosweep RFID stickers, and will still allow cashless transactions starting Nov. 2.

In announcing the extension, the SMC noted what it said was a surge in the number of motorists rushing to convert to the Autosweep RFID system.

It said this has resulted in long queues at the installation stations, particularly over the past two weeks.

“By November 2, all lanes at our toll plazas will be fully capable and converted to electronic toll collection, in full compliance with the government’s mandate. However, after careful study and deliberation, and especially in consideration of so many motorists who have not been able to secure an Autosweep RFID account because of the volume of applications we have today, we have decided to extend the deadline to November 30,” the company said.

The SMC noted, however, that November 30 was the absolute deadline.

After that date, vehicles without RFID stickers will no longer be allowed to enter SMC-operated tollways including Skyway, SLEX, NAIAX, STAR Tollways and TPLEX.

SMC has set up installation and reloading lanes at toll plaza entry points.

This was apart from the installation and reloading stations already set up in strategic locations in Metro Manila and Luzon provinces.