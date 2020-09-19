DOTr to “strictly enforce” one-meter distancing in public transport

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation on Saturday, Sept. 19, said it would abide by President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to retain the at least one-meter physical distancing among commuters in modes of public transportation.

“The President has spoken. We shall aggressively comply and strictly enforce the 1-meter physical distancing in all public transport as envisioned and mandated,” the agency said in a brief statement.

The DOTr issued the statement after Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the President had decided against the reduced physical distance rule which the agency started implementing on Monday, Sept. 14.

Under the rule, required minimum physical distance among commuters was reduced to 0.75 meters.

This was, however, later suspended after some Cabinet members and medical experts expressed fears of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Palace had said the suspension would stay until the President made the final decision.

Had the reduced physical distance rule been approved by the President, after two weeks, the required minimum physical distance among commuters would have been further reduced to 0.5 meters.

This would have then been further reduced to 0.3. meters after another two weeks.

Apart from Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, chief implementer of the COVID-19 national action plan Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. expressed support for the rule, noting that commuters were safe for as long as other health and safety protocols, such as the wearing of masks and face shields, and the ban on talking in public transportation were in place.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, however, opposed the rule, with the Department of Health urging commuters to choose public transportation that allows for a minimum one-meter distance among commuters.