DOTr to reopen PNR San Pablo-Lucena line shut down almost a decade ago

President Duterte slated to attend reopening

(Eagle News) — After almost a decade since it stopped operations, President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the reopening of the Philippine National Railways San Pablo-Lucena line on Sunday, June 26, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the agency, the reopening of the line, which ceased operations in October 2013 after the collapse of an abutment or its supporting structure, is part of the rail line’s plan to expand the PNR train service in Region 4 for 2022.

The DOTr said the line is vital to restoring the PNR Bicol or “Bicol Express,” which connects Metro Manila to Southern Luzon provinces, including Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon.

With the reopening of the inter-provincial commuter service, travel time between San Pablo in Laguna and Lucena in Quezon will be cut to 30 minutes from the usual one hour, according to the DOTr.

“With the revival of the San Pablo-Lucena line, the PNR is venturing to another railway line expansion making 52 operating stations and 154 kilometers of railway serving Metro Manila, Laguna, Quezon, and Camarines Sur,” the department said.

“It is likewise another fulfilment of the mandate given by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to provide the Filipino people a more comfortable and convenient life through enhanced connectivity and mobility across the archipelago,” it added.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade is also set to attend the line reopening.

(Eagle News Service)