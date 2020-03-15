DOTr to PUVs: Limit number of passengers during community quarantine

(Eagle News)–All public utility vehicles should limit their number of passengers during the community quarantine, based on the guidelines released by the Department of Transportation.

According to the DOTr, the following is the limit of each PUV to avoid any concentration of passengers in a single area:

Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), including airport taxis: not more than four passengers.

Multiple bookings for a single trip provided by the TNVS, and the pilot implementation of motorcycle taxis are temporarily suspended.

UV Express: No more than six passengers

Old Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs): Not more than half of their regular capacity

Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) compliant units (Class 2 and 3): Not more than half of the seating capacity, without standing passengers

Public Utility Busses (PUBs): Not more than 25 passengers, which includes the driver and conductor, and without any standing passenger.

Ferry services within Metro Manila: 50 percent of total capacity.

Passenger traffic in all ports going in and out of Metro Manila will be suspended during the period of community quarantine.

There will be a “No Sail” policy for all vessels carrying passengers calling to and from any ports of Metro Manila except foreign ships subject to CIQS procedures and domestic cargo, fishing and government vessels subject to health screening pursuant to DOH advisories and guidelines.

Rail sector: Trains will be loaded at reduced capacity to minimize the concentration of passengers per train.

Train station personnel will also regulate the entry of passengers into stations, and will implement measures for orderly and distanced queuing both inside and outside stations.

A passenger showing COVID-19 symptoms or having a body temperature of 38 degrees centigrade and above will be refused entry to the stations and trains, pursuant to the Department of Health (DOH) guidelines.

The DOTr said during the quarantine period, there will be no general aviation flights within Metro Manila, and flights will be diverted to Sangley Airport in Cavite or to the Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

Cargo flights; air ambulance and medical supplies; government/military flights; weather mitigation flights; and maintenance and utility flights will still be permitted.

For international flights, the aviation sector said that there will be special airport-to-airport trips arranged by the airlines in coordination with airport authorities.

The aviation sector will also implement the one meter social distancing measure, the DOTr said.

The community quarantine on Metro Manila started today.