DOTr to public: Beware of individuals using agency, agency officials’ names to solicit funds

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation on Friday, Jan. 22, cautioned the public against any individuals using the name of the agency or agency officials to solicit money for projects.

The DOTr said it does not authorize individuals or groups to solicit in any form for any purpose, and, in fact, strongly condemns such acts.

The agency issued the statement following reports it received an individual representing a company was claiming his company was handling several China-funded projects, including the Subic-Clark railway project, and was soliciting funds from contractors to finance the construction of the said project.

“Secretary Arthur P. Tugade has always been consistent and uncompromising in the fight against any form of graft and corruption,” the DOTr said, adding that it was closely coordinating with the proper authorities to address the report, and if warranted, hold the individual and others involved, liable “to the full extent of the law.”

It urged the public to report to the authorities any suspicious individual who “engages in any activity that involves the use of the Secretary’s or any DOTr officials’ name, its projects, and/or act on behalf of the DOTr and its attached agencies.”

The DOTr said for reports and complaints, the public may contact the Office of the Secretary or the DOTr Public Assistance and Action Center (PAAC) through the DOTr Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/DOTrPH.

It said reports may also be sent via email to [email protected], or call 8790-8300 loc. 362.