DOTr to healthcare workers, APORs availing of free transport services: Report drivers who ask you to pay

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation urged healthcare workers and authorized persons outside residences to report drivers of public utility jeepneys and buses under the government’s free transport services program who require them to pay fare.

The DOTr said HCWs and APORs may report the same through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board hotline, 1342, that operates 24/7.

They can also send a message to the LTFRB Official Facebook page or file the complaint through the LTFRB’s official website.

The DOTr said such commuters can also rate the driver and provide feedback on their riding experience through the mobile application Sakay.ph.

They may give a rating for the following:

Driver’s behavior

Cleanliness of PUV

Riding experience

Transport safety

Length of wait before the ride

The DOTr said the app may be downloaded from the App Store for iOS and from Google Play for Android.

It may also be accessed through this link: https://get.sakay.ph/sendfeedback.

“Bilang suporta, maaari po natin silang bigyan ng 5 star para mas paghusayan pa ni driver ang kanilang dedikasyon at serbisyo para sa mas pinahusay na pasada sa gayon, upang makatanggap din sila ng karagadagan pang insentibo (As a form of support, we may also give drivers five-star ratings so they may continue to be dedicated and provide better service, and receive additional incentives),” the DOTr said.

“…MARIING NA KINOKONDENA ng ahensya ang anumang pananamantala ng mga PUV drivers sa mga commuters (The agency strongly condemns any act of abuse of PUV drivers),” the DOTr added.