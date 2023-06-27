DOTr to construct additional 470 kilometers of bike lanes across country

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation announced it would construct 470 kilometers of bike lanes across the country this year.

Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure James Andres Melad said the additional bike lanes will also include pedestrian infrastructure to ensure the safety of cyclists and pedestrians.

At least 332,000 residents and active transport users are expected to benefit from the project.

The construction of the additional bike lanes is part of our commitment to make active transport a viable transportation and mobility option, Melad said.

“The establishment of the (additional) protected bike lanes will…hopefully result in a change in the way we view and use public roads,” he added.