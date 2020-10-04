DOTr suspends mandatory use of beep cards in Edsa bus system

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation is suspending the mandatory use of beep cards in the Edsa bus system.

The DOTr said the suspension–which is effective Monday, October 5–was after AF Payments, Inc., the provider of the automatic fare collection system, refused to waive the cost of the beep card “despite consistent pleas made by the government.”

“This would have made a big difference to the commuters, mostly daily wage earners who are the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said.

The department said a dual payment system will be honored for EDSA Busway passengers instead.

This means those who have already bought or have existing beep cards may still use them for the payment of fares.

Off board cash payment, it said, will, however, also be accomodated for those who have no card yet.

“Cash payments will be collected by personnel from the EDSA Bus Consortia at the stations. These personnel will be wearing appropriate face shields, face masks, and gloves to prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” the DOTr said.

Meanwhile, the DOTr said the EDSA Bus Consortia has said it would look for another AFCS provider that “‘can offer a better solution to the existing problem.”

“Meeting with other AFCS providers is scheduled on Tuesday morning,” the DOTr said.

The department earlier required contactless payment through the use of beep cards for buses under the Edsa Busway System to guard against COVID-19.

But the first days were met by some complaints from passengers about having to pay for the card apart from the required minimum load.

This prompted Transportation Secretary Art Tugade to ask the provider to give the cards for free, and just accept the payment for the minimum load required.