DOTr studying proposal for unified cashless transaction system across transportation sectors

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation is studying the proposal for a unified cashless transaction system across all transportation sectors.

The DOTr issued the statement after a meeting with private service and technology providers for this on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

According to the statement, during the meeting, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade “outlined the objectives and requirements of the DOTr.”

The statement added he gave the assurance the proposed systems would be given “due consideration based solely on their merits, and more importantly, how it will be advantageous to the government and to the Filipino people.”

“And, Secretary Tugade made it very clear that the DOTr under his helm eschews a patronage system, reiterating that potential partners and providers from the private sector will be treated with utmost fairness, objectivity and transparency in their dealings,” the statement said.