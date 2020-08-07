DOTr spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — A high-ranking official of the Department of Transportation has tested positive for COVID-19.

Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran, the DOTr spokesperson, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday, Aug.7.

She said she subjected herself to home quarantine since she got tested on Aug. 1.

In March, the DOTr announced one of its officials tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency, however, did not name who this was.

The test result prompted DOTr officials, including Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, to go on self-quarantine as they had been exposed to the official.

Tugade later, however, tested negative for COVID-19.