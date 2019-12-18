DOTr sees partial operations for PNR trains connecting Bulacan and Manila by end of 2021

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation is eyeing partial operations for the Philippine National Railways Clark Phase 1 by the end of 2021.

The DOTr made the statement after Transportation Secretary Art Tugade visited the site of the 38-kilometer railway project that will connect Bulacan and Manila.

The project will have a total of ten stations–Tutuban, Solis, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Meycauayan, Marilao, Bocaue, Balagtas, Guiguinto and Malolos, with a depot at a 14-hectare lot in Valenzuela City.

The DOTr said once partial operations are set, travel time between Tutuban and Malolos will be reduced from one hour and 30 minutes to just 35 minutes.

The agency added the rail line can serve an estimated 300,000 passengers daily.