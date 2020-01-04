DOTr says construction of Bicol International Airport almost done after 11-year delay

(Eagle News)–After an 11-year delay, construction of the Bicol International Airport is almost complete, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the DOTr, the airport in Daraga, Albay is 62.042 percent complete, and is expected to be fully completed this July.

The DOTr said the airport, once completed, will service two million passengers every year.

The agency said it will also be the “most scenic gateway” to the country, as it will have a view of the scenic Mayon Volcano, known for its perfect cone shape.