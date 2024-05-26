“Aghon” makes landfall over Patnanungan Island in Quezon; Polillo Islands still under Signal No. 3

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 remains hoisted over Polillo Islands as “Aghon” slightly intensified and made landfall over Patnanungan Island in Quezon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas, meanwhile, are under a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2:

Aurora

Northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, General Nakar, Pagbilao, Sampaloc, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio, Infanta, Real, Mauban)

Laguna

Eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan)

Eastern portion of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong Baras, Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Teresa)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga)

Signal No. 1, PAGASA said, has been raised over the following areas:

eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadangan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)

eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Llanera)

eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Santol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor)

Southeastern portion of Bataan (Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

rest of Rizal

Cavite

Rest of Batangas

Rest of Quezon

Northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, City of Calapan, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Milaor, Cabusao, Camaligan, Pili, Sipocot, Pamplona, Ragay, San Fernando, Minarabac, Magarao, Del Gallego, Naga City, Libmanan, Bombon, Calabanga, Canaman, Pasacao, Gainza, Lupi)

PAGASA said “Aghon” was so far packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center, and had a gustiness of up to 150 kph.

It is moving northeastward slowly, and is expected to continue doing so toward the Philippine Sea.

The possibility of “Aghon” intensifying into a typhoon, PAGASA said, is not ruled out.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday.