“Aghon” now a severe tropical storm; eastern part of Quezon under Signal No. 3

(Eagle News)–“Aghon” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the eastern section of Quezon (Infanta, Real, Mauban) including Polillo Islands (Panukulan, Burdeos, Patnanungan, Polillo) is now under Signal No. 3.

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 2:

Aurora

Northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, General Nakar, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio, Jomalig)

Laguna

Eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo)

Eastern and central portions of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong, Baras, Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Teresa)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga)

The following are under Signal No. 1:

Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera)

Southern portion of Bataan (Orani, Samal, City of Balanga, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac)

Eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Lubao)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rest of Quezon

Rest of Rizal

Rest of Batangas

Northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong) Marinduque

Extreme northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)

Rest of Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

According to PAGASA, “Aghon” is so far located over the coastal waters of Mauban, Quezon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with a gustiness of up to 130 kph.

It is moving northeastward toward Polillo Islands slowly, with the possibility of it intensifying into a typhoon while over the sea east of Quezon not ruled out.

A gale warning is hoisted over the coastal waters of Aurora, Quezon and Marinduque, over the southern coastal waters of Batangas, and over the northern coastal waters of Camarines Norte.

“Aghon” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday.