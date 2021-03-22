DOTr: Residents of “bubble” area who went on vacation outside can return home during 2-week ban on non-essential travel

(Eagle News) — Residents of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal who went on vacation outside that “bubble” and want to return home can do so during the two-week ban on non-essential travel into and outside that subject area.

According to the Department of Transportation, returning home is, after all, considered essential travel, which means it is not covered by the restriction announced by the Palace on Sunday, March 22.

The DOTr said travelers returning home only need to present an identification card or document as proof of residence.

Meanwhile, the following authorized people outside residences are allowed to travel outside the bubble area during those two weeks:

a) Essential workers

b) Health and emergency frontline services personnel

c) Government officials and other government frontline personnel

d)Authorized individuals giving humanitarian assistance

e) Individuals who need to travel due to medical and humanitarian needs

f) Individuals going to the airport for essential travel abroad

g) Those crossing areas for work/business or going home

h) Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)

The following are not allowed to leave their homes during the two-week ban:

– individuals aged 18 to 65

-individuals with immunodeficiency, other sicknesses or comorbidities and other health risks

-pregnant women

The DOTr said the ban on non-essential travel inside and outside the subject area will last until April 4, 2021.