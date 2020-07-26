DOTr reminds public use of bike racks is free, vows to put up more across country

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has reminded commuters the use of bicycle racks in train stations is free.

The DOTr issued the reminder as it vowed to install more bicycle racks in public transportation terminals across the country with more people shifting to that mode of transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the DOTr, this is the current status of bike racks in the following train stations in Metro Manila:

Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1)

Currently set up:

Central

Libertad

EDSA Taft

In the works:

Baclaran

Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2)

Currently set up:

Legarda

Pureza

V. Mapa

In the works:

J. Ruiz

Gilmore

Betty Go-Belmonte

Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3)

Currently set up:

North Avenue (northbound side)

Quezon Avenue (northbound side)

GMA Kamuning station (northbound side)

In the works:

All stations from North Avenue to Taft Avenue, northbound and southbound

Philippine National Railways (PNR)

Currently set up:

Tutuban

In the works:

All other stations

“We, at the DOTr, remind users to fully secure their bikes, even as the management of the rail lines committed to tighten security at the stations by deploying roving guards to deter thieves and vandals,” the department said.

The department urged the public to use bicycles, saying it and other personal mobility devices (PMDs) are “simple yet effective means to maintain physical distancing.”

At the same time, the DOTr said these “active mode of transport deliver substantial environmental and health benefits while achieving efficient use of road space.”

“On the part of the DOTr, as we draw closer to the end of this Administration’s term, we continue to strive to come up with ways to ensure the safety our people, hinder the spread of the disease, and promote a healthy lifestyle as well as a clean environment–a ‘new and better normal,’ the DOTr said.