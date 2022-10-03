DOTr: Portion of Meralco Avenue closed from October 3, 2022 to 2028

(Eagle News) — A portion of Meralco Avenue in Ortigas, Pasig City will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 3.

According to the Department of Transportation, the temporary closure covering the front section of Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard is to pave the way for the construction of the Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard Stations of the Metro Manila Subway Project.

The temporary closure is in effect until 2028, the DOTr said.

Motorists were advised to take the traffic rerouting scheme provided by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA):

Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs)—those from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Captain Henry Javier St. to Danny Floro St. and vice versa.

Modernized Jeepneys—those from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue and vice versa.

UV Express Vehicles/Units—those from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue or Anda Road to Camino Verde.

For private vehicles, the DOTr said all available routes are accessible.

The Metro Manila Subway Project is a 33-kilometer rail line, stretching from Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay.