DOTr: Philippines, China to resume talks on major transport projects

(Eagle News)–The Philippines and China will resume talks on major transport projects, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the DOTr, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian agreed to start the negotiations during a first meeting at the Chinese Embassy in Makati on August 11.

In particular, the DOTr said discussed were China-funded railways such as the Philippine National Railways South Long Haul Project, the Subic Clark Railway and the Mindanao Railway.

Also discussed were maritime cooperation projects such as the hotline communication and legal cooperation affairs arrangements between the Philippine Coast Guard and the China Coast Guard.

The officials also discussed a possible collaboration on Maritime Traffic Safety and Ferry Safety, a memorandum of understanding on maritime search rescue and capacity-building for maritime governance, safety supervision, and vessels safety supervision.

“The Chinese government’s funding support for these projects will serve to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance the partnership between the Philippines and China,” the DOTr said.