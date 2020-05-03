DOTr: Passenger capacity in all vessels in GCQ areas should be reduced to 50 percent

Other guidelines set

(Eagle News)–The passenger capacity in all vessels in areas under a general community quarantine should be reduced to 50 percent.

The Department of Transportation said this was in accordance with the protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health.

Upon entering the port premises and terminals, all individuals shall also fill out and accomplish health protocol forms.

The checking of body temperature is also mandatory upon entering the terminal and embarkation on ships.

Upon entry into ports, terminals, and passenger vessels, all individuals shall also undergo disinfection procedures, such as foothbath, among others.

The DOTr said stations for this and handwashing with alcohol and/or soap, and sanitation tents, shall be established in all entrances of the terminals, ports, in ships, and other passenger vessels.

Social distancing measures shall be stringently observed at all times.

“To ensure that all premises are regularly cleaned and sanitized, thorough disinfection of ships, passenger vessels, ports, terminals and facilities, as well as various equipment, will be done and implemented routinely,” the DOTr said.

It added information on hygiene and sanitary practices and measures will be provided for the passengers through different media platforms.

The enhanced community quarantine has been extended in some areas, including in Metro Manila.

Those that are not included in the final list of ECQ areas are under GCQ, which means restrictions there have been eased.

Legazpi and Zamboanga cities have appealed for inclusion in the ECQ list.