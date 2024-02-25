DOTr: P18 million in fines imposed during intensified anti-colorum ops from Feb. 1 to 22

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has imposed fines amounting to P18 million during its intensified anti-colorum operations from Feb. 1 to 22.

The Department of Transportation said this translates to 50 unauthorized vehicles composed of vans, buses and other public utility vehicles being apprehended.

A fine of P200,000 was imposed on colorum vans while P1 million was meted out on each colorum bus.

According to the DOTr, it expects to uncover and sanction more illegal and unregistered vehicles in the coming days as its crackdown further intensifies.

The DOTr urged the public to report suspicious or unauthorized transport services through the DOTr Commuter Hotline at 09209643687.

“By joining forces with concerned citizens, the (Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation) aims to dismantle the colorum network in the metropolis and enhance overall road safety measures,” it said.