DOTr: Overhaul of 72 MRT-3 train cars complete

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 has completed the overhaul of its 72 light rail vehicles (LRVs).

The Department of Transportation said the rail line’s passenger capacity is also expected to increase, with another 18 to 20 train sets expected to be deployed during peak hours.

“Now that we have completed the overhaul of the 72 LRVs of the MRT-3, we expect more passengers to patronize the rail line, especially during rush hour,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

The Transportation chief pointed out that the overhaul was completed three months ahead of its initial target in May 2023.

The DOTr said at present, MRT-3 train speeds have also increased from 25-30 kilometers per hour to 60 kilometers per hour.

It said this has reduced travel time from North Avenue in Quezon City to Taft Avenue in Pasay City to 45 minutes from the previous 1 hour and 15 minutes.