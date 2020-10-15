DOTr orders one-seat-apart rule in all PUVs

Other directives given to help commuters amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has ordered the implementation of a one-seat-apart rule in all public utility vehicles, and given other instructions to ensure the needs of commuters are met amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOTr gave the order for the one-seat-apart policy after its policy to gradually reduce the one-meter social distancing rule was rejected by President Rodrigo Duterte amid fears it would result in the spread of COVID-19.

The DOTr said the new rule was also “to increase public transport capacity..,” following President Duterte’s and his Cabinet’s approval of the recommendations proposed by the Economic Development Cluster for economic recovery.

According to the DOTr, the government would also gradually allow the increase in capacity in PUVs and even allow sitting together “provided that plastic barriers are placed in between passengers, or that UV lights are used.”

The agency said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will issue a clarificatory memorandum circular explaining in detail the “one-seat apart” rule and the additional measures that will increase operational capacity while ensuring the safety of passengers.

More PUVs plying streets

The DOTr also ordered the opening of more PUV routes that will enable more vehicles to ply the streets.

Tugade, the DOTr said, also ordered the operation of additional transport network vehicle services and taxis.

Under the current policy, there is no cap on the number of additional taxis and TNVS units to be deployed.

The vehicles, however, should be accredited by the Transport Network Corporations for purposes of contact tracing, authorized to operate (with appropriate CPC or P.A.) and compliant with public health protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force, the DOTr said.

As for the return of motorcycle taxis to streets, the DOTr said it fully supports this “provided that a Congress Resolution is passed to serve as the DOTr’s legal basis for its implementation.”

“Malaking tulong ho ito lalo na ngayong limitado pa din ang kapasidad ng pampublikong transportasyon…We will abide by the directive of Congress and the IATF on the health and safety protocols,” Tugade said.

Service contracting

Tugade also ordered the LTFRB to speed up the processes needed for the deployment and operation of shuttle services.

To give transport operators and drivers a steady source of income while the government improves the commuters’ riding experience, the DOTr said Tugade also ordered the LTFRB to accelerate the implementation of service contracting for buses and public utility jeepneys by October 2020.

According to the implementing guidelines on the PUV service contracting program released by LTFRB last October 8, a “Net Service Contracting scheme” will be implemented for this.

Under the system, payments will be calculated based on rates set for distances, and routes that drivers will be covering for a particular period.

The government shall pay drivers a subsidy that will cover the cost of service rendered per kilometer by their buses and jeepneys plying specific routes, in accordance with a set of performance indicators, the DOTr said.

Increased rail, maritime and air transport capacity

Tugade also ordered the rail sector to increase passenger capacity by 30 percent to 50 percent.

In the maritime sector and aviation sectors, Tugade directed agencies to allow more Ro-Ro (roll on and roll off) ferries and more flights to cater to passengers.