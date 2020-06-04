DOTr: OFWs can now have quarantine certificates processed online

(Eagle News)-Overseas Filipino Workers can now have their quarantine certificates processed online.

The Department of Transportation said this was following the partnership between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Quarantine to ensure a speedy processing of the certificates that states that an OFW has undergone the mandatory quarantine procedure and has yielded a negative result in the RT-PCR test conducted by the Sub-Task Group for the Repatriation of OFWs.

The certificate is required for the OFWs’ return to their hometowns.

According to the DOTr, OFWs simply have to fill out a form at quarantinecertificate.com and upload the required attachments.

A digital copy of the BOQ quarantine certificate will then be sent to the OFW’s email address.

Once received, the validity of the certificate shall be verified in the same website.

Upon verification, the OFW shall coordinate with PCG, the BOQ, or any personnel of the Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA) at the quarantine facility or the hotel they are staying so their transport back to their hometowns is facilitated.

“Magpapatuloy po ang pakikipagtulungan natin sa iba’t-ibang ahensya para paglingkuran ang ating mga kababayan hangga’t kinakailangan po ang ating serbisyo,” Transportation Undersecretary for Administrative Service Artemio Tuazon said.

Aside from the online processing of quarantine certificates, the PCG has also started drafting a master list of OFWs who have tested negative for COVID-19.

OFWs can access the list, which as of June 2 contains 47536 names, at: https://bit.ly/3dke55Z

“For those OFWs who are included in the master list, they are required to coordinate with the PCG or OWWA personnel at the quarantine facility to process their return to their home towns and home provinces. Quarantine clearances shall be issued to OFWs at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) or at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA),” the DOTr said.