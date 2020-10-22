DOTr: No contract awarded yet for proposed NAIA Expansion Project

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has clarified that no contract has been awarded yet for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expansion Project.

Transportation Undersecretary for Planning Ruben Reinoso Jr. issued the clarification following what he said were “circulating misinformed reports on the unsolicited proposal.”

According to Reinoso, the proposal has so far yet to be evaluated by the National Economic Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee and the NEDA Board.

Reinoso noted that the DOTr, as mother agency of the Manila International Airport Authority, only endorsed the proposal to the NEDA-ICC as required under NEDA-ICC protocols.

He said MIAA, as primary grantor for the unsolicited proposal, shall be the contracting party to the concession agreement if the NEDA Board and NEDA-ICC give their approval.

“Please be informed that the MIAA will only start negotiating with the proponent once the terms have already been defined and approved by the NEDA Board,” he said.

In September, Rep. Jericho Nograles raised concerns about what he said was the lifting of the required minimum equity under the 70-30 setup for the project supposedly to allow GMR Megawide to comply.

GMR Megawide, he said, had an equity of P17.9 billion, far less than the required P32 billion.

“So nakakatakot ito kung ipu-pursue pa rin ang pag-lift at pagbibigay ng concession na ito,” Nograles had said.