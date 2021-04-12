DOTr: No changes to public transport allowable capacity, operations during MECQ

(Eagle News) — There will be no changes to the public transportation’s allowable capacity and operations during the modified enhanced community quarantine, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the DOTr, as in the ECQ, though, only the essential travelers or the Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs) can ride public transportation.

The public transportation is apart from the Free Ride for Health Workers and Medical Frontliners Program and the free ride for APORs for jeepneys and buses operating under the Service Contracting Program.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said 60 additional routes for public utility jeepneys will be opened by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board starting April 13.

Over 100, or 190, additional routes for provincial public utility buses will be opened starting April 15.

The DOTr said there will be no fare increases.

“Iniutos din po ni Secretary Tugade sa lahat ng transportation sectors na siguraduhin ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng health and safety protocols sa mga lahat ng uri ng pampublikong transportasyon (Secretary Tugade also ordered all transportation sectors to ensure the strict implementation of health and safety protocols in all kinds of public transport),” Libiran said.

On Sunday, the Palace announced Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan will be under MECQ starting April 12.

Santiago City, Isabela, Quirino province and Abra will also be under the quarantine classification until April 30. With a report from Earlo Bringas, Eagle News