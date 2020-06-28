DOTr: New passenger terminal building at Clark airport 99% complete

(Eagle News)–The new Passenger Terminal Building at Clark International Airport is now 99% complete.

The Department of Transportation on Sunday, June 28, said as a result, authorities were eyeing the opening of the same by the third quarter of 2020.

The DOTr said the new PTB will boost and triple the current passenger capacity of the airport, from 4.2 million to 12.2 million passengers annually.

According to the DOTr, construction continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but with stringent health and safety measures in place to prevent the transmission of the virus among workers.

“This development at Clark International Airport is seen not just to help ease congestion at (the Ninoy Aquino International Airport), but also to generate various jobs and push for economic growth in North and Central Luzon,” the DOTr said.